Real Madrid injury crisis raises questions

Real Madrid have started off the new season well, with three straight victories away from home and a brilliant beginning to Jude Bellingham’s career. The growing injury crisis is starting to cause concern for Los Blancos though.

Diario AS detail that Real Madrid are the side suffering from the most issues this season, with six injuries already after three games. Sevilla and Athletic Club have comparatively suffered four injuries so far, the next most, while Granada and Rayo Vallecano are yet to see a player go down.

However even Athletic and Sevilla have not seen their players ruled out for such lengthy periods. Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are expected to miss the majority of the season, with their anterior cruciate ligament injuries, while Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy, Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior are all set to miss more than a month of action.

Mendy and Ceballos should be available again this weekend against Getafe, but it will be a worry for Carlo Ancelotti going forward. Previously there have been reports that he had agreed with Fitness Coach Antonio Pintus to push his side harder in order to have them closer to peak fitness at the start of the season this campaign. So far, it has not paid off, although correlation cannot be considered causation.