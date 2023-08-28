Real Madrid considering formation switch following Vinicius Junior injury

Real Madrid are considering altering their shape, following an injury to Vinicius Junior that has taken the wind out of their sails, in spite of their good start.

Vinicius was originally not thought to be a serious problem, but now with the problem being diagnosed as a mucle tear as opposed to a strain, he could be out for up to six weeks. It would keep him out for a number of key games.

As a result, Diario AS say that Carlo Ancelotti is weighing up a change of formation in the coming weeks without Vinicius. Los Blancos are not blessed with numerous options in attack, and Brahim Diaz or Joselu Mato look most likely to replace Vinicius, but neither look like natural fits for the role he was being asked to carry out – that includes threatening in behind and pulling wide at times.

Thus Ancelotti may return to a classic 4-3-3 in the coming weeks. Joselu would play in his natural number nine role, Rodrygo Goes would move out to the left, and Fede Valverde would return to the right side of attack. This would mean moving Jude Bellingham, so far their biggest threat, away from goal and back into a more conventional midfield role. Brahim would be their first option off the bench.

So far things have been working for Real Madrid, and Ancelotti will be aware that moving Bellingham will be followed by criticism if it does not bring results. However their old shape certainly would make much more sense of each of both Rodrygo and Joselu – the latter of which assisted Bellingham for the winner against Celta.