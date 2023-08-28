Real Madrid

Real Madrid concerns grow as Vinicius Junior injury more serious than first thought

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was set to be the leading light of their attack ahead of the season, but having struggled to adapt fully to his new role, has suffered a further setback through injury.

Pulling up with a hamstring problem against Celta Vigo on Friday night, Carlo Ancelotti calmed fears about his injury, saying it was a minor problem. It was thought that it would keep him out for two to three weeks, leaving him free to return after the September international break.

As tends to be the case at Real Madrid these days though, the injury is worse than initially thought. El Chiringuito report that Vinicius will miss a minimum of a month of action, but what is now considered a hamstring tear, could keep him up to six weeks.

This could rule him out of a number of key games in September, and may require a change of plans for Carlo Ancelotti.

Los Blancos will want to be careful with Vinicius, who has never previously suffered much from injuries. Following the departures of Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema, some feel Real Madrid’s frontline is already somewhat short, despite the returns of Brahim Diaz and Joselu Mato. Real Madrid cannot afford to miss the Brazilian for long stretches this season, in spite Jude Bellingham’s good form.

