Manchester United submit formal offer for Barcelona defender

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their defence before the end of the transfer window, and Barcelona’s veteran left-back Marcos Alonso looks as if he is their preferred option.

The 32-year-old only arrived last summer on a free from Chelsea, but Barcelona are yet to see the best of Alonso, after he spent most of last year playing out of position in central defence. That had largely underwhelming results, it must be said.

🚨 Manchester United offer a two-year contract to Marcos Alonso. The first year he would be there on loan. Barça would be forced to go to the market for another full-back. @Luis_F_Rojo 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/arGLQHhn2Y — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 28, 2023

According to Sport, United have now submitted a formal loan offer for Alonso. With less than 12 months remaining on his contract at Barcelona, he would be a free agent at the end of the loan, after which United would offer him an extra year. Marca claim that Barcelona would look to go into the market as a result.

It has been reported that Barcelona are willing to let Alonso leave in the final days of the transfer market as they try to clear space in their salary limit. Alonso is supposedly earning €9-10m per year, making him one of the higher earners in the squad, and while Xavi Hernandez reportedly wants to hang onto Alonso, it seems the club see him as expendable.