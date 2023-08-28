Jude Bellingham spotted with Real Madrid teammates at party resort in France

Real Madrid have started off the season in hot form this season, with three wins on the bounce leaving them at the top of the La Liga table. Led by Jude Bellingham, the English summer signing has started off his career in Madrid in spectacular fashion, scoring four goals in his opening three games.

It seems that not only has he taken to life in Spain, but his teammates have taken to him. The former Borussia Dortmund man appears to have a good relationship with his colleagues on the pitch, and following their Friday night win over Celta Vigo at Balaidos, he was spotted on holiday with teammates Rodrygo Goes and Aurelien Tchouameni at a beach resort in St. Tropez, clearly enjoying some time off.

Real Madrid have a young core to their side, and one that is clearly bonding off the pitch as well as on it. While it continues to produce results, Carlo Ancelotti seems unlikely to do too much clamping down on their leisure time.