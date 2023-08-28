Joao Cancelo flying to Barcelona as move from Manchester City is set to be completed

Barcelona have long been searching for a right-back, and it appears Xavi Hernandez’s top remaining choice is set to sign for the Blaugrana with just days before the end of the transfer market.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo was always likely to be on his way out of the club this summer, and Barcelona are to be the beneficiaries of yet another Jorge Mendes client arriving at the club. Previously the deal has been reported as a loan with an option to buy for €25-30m, although depending on certain clauses, that buy option could become obligatory.

Fabrizio Romano now reports that the deal has the green light, and Cancelo is now travelling to the Catalan capital, a report backed up by Victor Nahe of Cadena Cope. His scheduled arrival is 21:41 CEST from Porto.

João Cancelo to Barcelona, here we go! Manchester City and Barça are finally exchanging documents right now to get the deal signed today 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB João, prepared to travel to Barcelona tonight. Loan deal with buy option clause included. …it was just matter of time. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/86HuwlwxLd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2023

Cancelo, 29, will be the first right-back that Barcelona have signed who has previously shown the pedigree to play in the latter stages of the Champions League since Dani Alves left in 2016. Since, the arrivals of Nelson Semedo, Sergino Dest and Emerson Royale have all seen the Blaugrana try to develop a starter at the position.