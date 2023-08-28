David Beckham pictured with Real Madrid star amid exit speculation

David Beckham has proven that he is happy to play the long game when it comes to recruiting for Inter Miami, and after he was pictured with another star of the Spanish game, it has been suggested that he might be at it again.

Several years their courtship of Lionel Messi lasted before the great Argentine finally landed in Miami, but now he has been pictured with a current Real Madrid star. As per Caught Offside, Luka Modric was pictured with Beckham on the Croatian island of Sipan, where the two were pictured. They speculate over whether he could be the next to swap Spain for South Beach.

Modric has returned to action with Real Madrid, although not as much action as he ahd hoped. The Croatian has so far played second fiddle to the likes of Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga this season, with reports that Carlo Ancelotti has told him that his role will be reduced this season.

The flipside is that Inter Miami would probably need to make several moves in order to bring Modric, even if it were next season. Following the additions of Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi, Miami have stretched their resources to the limit in terms of designated players. In all likelihood, one would have to leave in order to facilitate Modric’s arrival, although as with Messi, some stretching of the rules is clearly possible.