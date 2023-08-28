Barcelona winger Ez Abde considering exit following Xavi Hernandez snub

Barcelona winger Ez Abde has been one of the names most closely linked with an exit over the summer, with many seeing him as one of the easier sales for the Blaugrana to make. However over the course of the preseason and into the beginning of La Liga, that tune had changed.

Many reports claimed that Xavi Hernandez had been won over by Abde, something which was evidenced during the opening two matches, when the Moroccan was used first off the bench to change the game for Barcelona.

Nevertheless, according to Sport, Abde was hurt by Xavi’s decision to leave him on the bench against Villarreal, and instead turn to the likes of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati before him on Sunday.

The claim is that Abde still prefers to triumph at Barcelona, but that he is not closing the door on an exit at the end of the window.

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen have been linked with Abde, and are reportedly still willing to make good on their €20m offer, while Aston Villa have also shown interest. However if Abde does leave, he would rather do so to another club in Spain, preferring to remain in La Liga. If that were the case, the likes of former club Osasuna or Real Betis would likely be in prime position to have his services for at least this season.

🚨 Ez Abde, in principle, wants to stay at Barça. However, if he is to leave, he wants to stay in La Liga to succeed there. Osasuna, Real Betis and Sevilla are interested. The situation is very open. @sport 🇲🇦 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 28, 2023

Losing Abde would seem short-sighted from Barcelona, and particularly for the sums being mentioned. However it is true that the Blaugrana have an array of forwards all competing for the same spots. With Xavi Hernandez more or less guaranteed to play Robert Lewandowski, only two of Abde, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha can play at one time. While Abde may also be doing the maths for himself, it would also be highly surprising if one 90 minutes on the bench had changed his mind on his future.