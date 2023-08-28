Barcelona to have resolve tested by Chelsea interest in two forwards

Since the beginning of the summer it has been seen as more than likely that at least one of Barcelona’s forwards is sold in order to help strengthen the squad elsewhere. However with just days left in the market, none have left, while competition has only increased with the breakout of teenager Lamine Yamal.

Perhaps it was predictable that other sides may test Barcelona’s resolve to hang onto these forwards with lower offers coming towards the end of the market, particularly with it being common knowledge that Manager Xavi Hernandez has not succeeded in reinforcing all of the areas of the squad that he wanted to.

According to the Mail via Diario AS, Ferran Torres and Raphinha are of interest to Chelsea, who have not been averse to throwing money around late in the transfer window.

The former has started off the season in fine form, scoring twice in just 33 minutes as a substitute, while the latter looked to have his place in the starting XI guaranteed by the exit of Ousmane Dembele. Yet a sending off on Matchday 1 and the brilliant displays of Yamal have already put his place under pressure.

Barcelona would likely be open to selling Torres for the right price, due to the fact that he has been shown far less trust than Raphinha over the past season. With Torres responding to his struggles this season though, what exactly that right price is remains to be seen. No doubt they would at least be keen to get as much of the €55m they paid for him back.