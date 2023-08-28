Barcelona open contract talks with 20-year-old midfielder following debut – Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona are still looking to make more signings this transfer window, but if the start to this season has shown anything, it is that first and foremost they must ensure they have their young talents tied up.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the latest youngster Barcelona want to sign to a long-term deal is 20-year-old midfielder Fermin Lopez. One of the stars of the preseason for Barcelona, his hard-working and daring play has caught the eye, none more so than with his screamer against Real Madrid.

🚨 JUST IN: Barcelona have opened talks to offer a new deal to Fermín López. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/cgGSadbs90 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 28, 2023

Romano reports that Barcelona have begun talks with Lopez’s camp, less than 24 hours after he made his official first-team debut against Villarreal.

A cameo appearance during the closing minutes, Lopez looked perfectly at home on a La Liga pitch. Pressing aggressively, he also got a shot off, drawing a fine save from Filip Jorgensen. Lopez spent last season on loan at Logrones in the third division, scoring 12 goals and assisting four times.