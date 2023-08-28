Barcelona negotiating loan exit for defender with Sevilla

Barcelona are headed into the final days of the transfer market in the knowledge that it will likely be a tense end to matters. With just three days to go, the Blaugrana are still working on both exits and additions.

It is expected that Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo arrives at the club, while the idea of Joao Felix arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid still seems to be circulating.

In terms of outgoings, the big issue to solve is Clement Lenglet. The French defender is thought to be one of the higher earners at Barcelona, with a salary limit hit of €15m this year, and they are desperate to release at least some of those wages this season.

While a permanent move seems to be almost off the cards, MD say that a loan move back to Sevilla could be in the offing. Lenglet is open to returning to his former club and Sevilla are struggling defensively, but there is still a difference of opinion on how much salary Sevilla should pay.

Even if there are good intentions, it seems more likely Barcelona find another destination for Lenglet. Sevilla do not have major amounts of salary limit to spare themselves, and are already well-stocked in central defence, with Federico Gattoni, Loic Bade, Tanguy Nianzou, Kike Salas and Nemanja Gudelj all capable of playing there.