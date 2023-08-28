Barcelona defender opens door to late unexpected exit

Barcelona have been looking to free up space in their salary limit by almost any means necessary in recent weeks, but they may consider a surprise sale. Central defender Eric Garcia looked destined to remain at the club this summer as their fifth-choice central defender, but with just days to go, he is considering a move to pastures new.

As per Diario AS, Garcia is now willing to leave Barcelona this summer in search of more minutes. What is more, a La Liga side is already interested in taking him off Barcelona’s hands in a deal potentiallyorth €10m.

Garcia has already spoken to some of his prospective teammates ahead of a potential move, and Girona are keen on bringing Garcia too.

It has been reported that Barcelona will not allow Garcia to leave should Marcos Alonso also depart. While currently at the bottom of the pecking order, if Xavi Hernandez wants to continue using three central defenders at points, then he will no doubt be keen to hold onto one of them, particularly considering the injury prone nature of Ronald Araujo.