Barcelona and Real Madrid at risk of Champions League expulsion due to Luis Rubiales scandal

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have put the places of their club sides at risk of expulsion from international competition according to the latest coming out of Spain.

General Secretary Andreu Camps has reportedly written to UEFA in order to formally complain about the involvement of the Spanish Government in the kiss scandal shrouding now suspended President Luis Rubiales.

According to Onda Cero, the complaint will not be punished by UEFA, but the registration of their complaint could result in FIFA intervention, if they rule that there has been tampering from a non-approved body in the governing of Spanish football. Their complaint lies on the basis that the Ministry of Sport are moving to suspend Rubiales – something FIFA have already done for a period of 90 days themselves.

That’s according to Diario AS, who say that there is little chance of real action on UEFA or FIFA’s part to step in for Rubiales. Camps acted in order to defend Rubiales from Government action, but he is one of the few acting in the suspended President’s favour.

Nevertheless the upshot could be an expulsion from international competition for Spain’s sides, however the complaint could be retired by interim President Pedro Rocha, although it is not clear on where he stands on the matter.

It remains highly unlikely that either clubs or the national team see action in terms of suspension from either FIFA or UEFA. The former have shown their desire to see Rubiales sidelined, and while the latter are yet to pronounce on the matter, it seems highly doubtful that they will want to take on the Spanish Government on Rubiales behalf, giving the optics.