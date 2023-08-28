Athletic Club star Nico Williams speaks on contract renewal

Athletic Club star Nico Williams has sent a message of calm to Athleticzales over his upcoming contract renewal.

Williams is out of contract next summer, and following the exit of Inigo Martinez, fans will be concerned about the prospect of losing him for free. Williams is thought to have been in talks over a new deal over the course of the summer.

Speaking to the press though, Williams assured Relevo that progress was being made.

“Everything has a process and everything is going very well.”

“I have things clear, I have always had them. They are things that my representative takes, but everything has a process. Things are going well, people are calm.”

Williams is a crucial player for Ernesto Valverde, as he demonstrated again during their comeback win over Real Betis on Sunday night.

“I want to send calm, that the people be calm that everything is going very well.”

Still just 21 years of age, Williams has been attracting Premier League interest in recent months, but reportedly is close to agreeing a shorter contract (two years) with Athletic, which will leave his release clause at €50m.

Athletic are known for not negotiating on price, regardless of situation. Generally suitors of their players must pay the release clause or the player must run down their deal in order to leave. Williams is likely to move on at some point, but both sides of the negotiation seem to be keen to find a solution that suits both parties, should that situation come to pass.