“You’re smart enough…” – Valencia coach desperate for more transfers

Valencia have started the season well, winning two from two so far, with a winnable game against Osasuna coming up at Mestalla later today.

But despite that, nobody is under any illusions, least of all Ruben Baraja, about how tough this season could yet be.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of today’s game, the Valencia manager once again called for additions to his squad.

“Ten exits and three arrivals? You’re smart enough to know our situation given those figures,” he told the assembled journalists in quotes picked up by com

Los Che required a late surge of form to avoid the drop last season, and they will desperately want to avoid a similar situation this time around.

Baraja seems happy with some of the players who have arrived, but the lack of numbers is what’s really worrying. As he made clear, a net loss of 7 players is suicidal for a team that only escaped relegation narrowly last season, no matter how good the arrivals are.