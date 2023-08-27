Xavi sticks with wonderkid who has chance to impress again

Barcelona’s team is out for their game against Villareal, and Xavi has stuck to his guns and picked starlet Lamine Yamal for the second time in a row.

Raphinha’s red card left a space on the wing, and despite hot competition from Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Ez Abde, Yamal got the nod last week.

He impressed, and his coach has stuck to this guns and given him another go today. Xavi has made trusting young talents from La Masia an important pillar of his reign as coach, and he’s clearly very committed to that ideal.

It’s not just a question of good vibes though – Yamal is a real threat and brings so much skill and speed to the wide areas.

Those other players – Fati, Torres and Abde, provide strong reinforcements off the bench should they be needed.

It’s an exciting day for Cules today, and they will be hoping for more of the same from their latest exciting talent.