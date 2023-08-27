Xavi concerned by defence to attack contrast in Villarreal win

Barcelona head coach Xavi had mixed emotions as his side sealed a breathless 4-3 win at Villarreal.

The Catalans continued their unbeaten start to the 2023/24 La Liga season but it was far from plain sailing on a chaotic evening in Castellon.

After storming into a 2-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes, Barcelona looked set to cruise on to victory, but the hosts flipped the script after the break.

Xavi’s charges were trailing 3-2 with 25 minutes to play, before a late rally, capped off by Robert Lewandowski’s clincher, secured all three points.

Barcelona sit in third place overnight, but Xavi was clearly concerned by his team’s defensive issues, despite the win.

“The game was crazy because of us. We dominated but we also conceded too much”, as per reports from Marca.

“It was a good game in attack, but in defence we struggled, but it’s not an easy team to play against away from home.

“I’m proud of what I’ve seen, especially in the second half. But if we stop pressing high, to recover possession, we will suffer.

“We have to improve, defensively. But I’m satisfied.”

Barcelona have one league game left before the September international break, with a trip to Osasuna on the horizon next weekend, as Xavi looks to end August unbeaten in their title defence.