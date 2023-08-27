WATCH: 16-year-old Lamine Yamal’s highlights after incredible Barcelona performance

Barcelona put Villarreal to the sword in a remarkable battle at Estadio de la Ceramica, winning out 4-3. But if the match will be remembered for anything else, it will be a breakout performance from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Having already put in dangerous minutes against Getafe in Matchday one, and then an exciting game against Cadiz at Montjuic last week, Xavi Hernandez again trusted the prodigy from the start against Villarreal.

🗣️ ONE word for Lamine Yamal. _______ pic.twitter.com/lNiFfEzUF8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 27, 2023

He could hardly have done more to repay his manager’s faith. Yamal was involved in the vast majority of danger that Barcelona created while he was on the pitch.

Lamine Yamal vs. Villarreal • Football's new greatest talent 🔵🔴pic.twitter.com/YEV4lpbH8L — Jan  (@FutbolJan10) August 27, 2023

Picking out Gavi for the opener at the back post, Yamal would also get an assist for Robert Lewandowski, which would ultimately be the winner for the Blaugrana. That was a shot that was saved onto the post by Filip Jorgensen, which Lewandowski then put into an empty net, one of two occasions Yamal struck the woodwork.

Lamine Yamal vs Villarreal 16 years old. 💎pic.twitter.com/J1qTi9dEFS — Matolisso (@Matolisso) August 27, 2023

It seems currently the biggest question is how exactly Xavi and Barcelona will manage his breakthrough. Yamal is quite clearly one of Barcelona’s best players currently, but Xavi will have to be careful not to suppose such a young player to the rigours of the game too early, as has happened with Pedri.