Villareal game could make up Ansu Fati’s mind about Barca future

Barcelona face Villareal later today in what will be their last game before the close of the transfer window next week.

It’s an important game for Barcelona, who want to return to winning ways, and have a number of question marks in the team, especially after the injury to Pedri.

But it’s also a particularly important game for one of their players. Ansu Fati is someone the Catalan club feel is expendable, and all the evidence seems to point to them being keen to sell him to raise money.

Fati, for his part, isn’t keen to go. He wants to stay – but he’s barely featured so far this season, and another game sat on the bench against Villareal could be what persuades him he needs to go, for his own sake.

That’s what Marca reckon, and it’s easy to see why. Fati is a brilliant talent, but if he isn’t in Xavi’s plans, it would be a real waste of his talent to stick around at the Nou Camp.