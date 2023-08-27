Valencia try to add new twist to important transfer deal

The loan of Selim Amallah to Valencia from Valladolid was considered something of a done deal by most, but AS last night reported that there is a new twist in the tale.

The relegation of the Pucela has meant that Amallah, who only joined them in January, is available. Valencia are desperate for reinforcements, having lost ten players this summer, and Amallah looked a great addition.

A loan deal looked all but sorted, but now Valencia are trying to push the boat out even further. They’re apparently keen to add a purchase clause to the deal, allowing them to buy the Morocco international outright at the end of the season, should they want to.

Manager Ruben Baraja will be absolutely delighted with that prospect, as he begs to strengthen a threadbare squad which is still very much threatened by relegation, despite a couple of good results to start the season.