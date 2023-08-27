La Liga

Spain international Marc Cucurella linked with Manchester United loan

Spain international Marc Cucurella could make a late loan move to Premier League giants Manchester United.

Cucurella previously rejected summer links to Atletico Madrid as he wanted to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

The defender joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion, in a £55m deal in 2022, following an impressive first season with the Seagulls.

However, he has not replicated that form in London, and his starting place has vanished, following the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino has overseen major changes at the club, including huge investment into the squad, and offloading fringe players, as part of a reshuffle.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United are looking at loan offer for Cucurella, to cover for an injury to England star Luke Shaw.

United are not looking to replace Shaw, and want a cut price option to cover his absence, which is expected to be around two months.

Posted by

Tags Chelsea Luke Shaw Manchester United Marc Cucurella

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News