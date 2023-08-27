Spain international Marc Cucurella linked with Manchester United loan

Spain international Marc Cucurella could make a late loan move to Premier League giants Manchester United.

Cucurella previously rejected summer links to Atletico Madrid as he wanted to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

The defender joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion, in a £55m deal in 2022, following an impressive first season with the Seagulls.

However, he has not replicated that form in London, and his starting place has vanished, following the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino has overseen major changes at the club, including huge investment into the squad, and offloading fringe players, as part of a reshuffle.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United are looking at loan offer for Cucurella, to cover for an injury to England star Luke Shaw.

EXCL: Manchester United made contact with Chelsea to ask about conditions of Marc Cucurella deal on potential loan — no bid or concrete talks yet 🚨🔴🇪🇸 United looking for LB opportunity but not too expensive — there are three candidates in the list. No decision made yet. pic.twitter.com/KLR9RwW5Q1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2023

United are not looking to replace Shaw, and want a cut price option to cover his absence, which is expected to be around two months.