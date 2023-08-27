“More than one” – Laporta thrills Barca fans with promises of signings

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s game against Villareal, club president Joan Laporta has got his fans excited in typical fashion.

Speaking to the press, Laporta said tantalisingly said the following:

“Signings? We will have enough margin to incorporate, there will be more than one.”

It’s just what fans want to hear, especially after a couple of years where the club has really had to tighten its purse strings. Laporta is a born showman, and with a league title in his back pocket from May, he can afford to build the hype a little after a long period which the club has spent lowering expectations.

There’s also the potential for ever more business – we hear that Laporta is keen to sell Ansu Fati, and there’s transfer interest in Marcos Alonso bubbling up too.

If it’s true that Barcelona already have the “margin” for two buys, selling further players might mean something really special happening in terms of incoming reinforcements.