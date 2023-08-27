La Liga Round Up: Comeback kings Osasuna and Athletic Club seal crucial wins

Osasuna and Athletic Club ended the weekend’s La Liga action with thrilling wins.

Both teams were forced to live on their nerves throughout with Osasuna eventually snatching an incredible 2-1 win away at Valencia via a superb bicycle kick from Nacho Vidal in the fifth minute of added time.

Vidal’s acrobatic effort was an outrageous way to score his first ever La Liga goal for the club after arriving in Pamplona back in 2018.

What a way to win it! 🔥🔥 Nacho Vidal wins it for Osasuna with the 95th minute acrobatics! 😱 pic.twitter.com/gaF7BegzFT — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 27, 2023

Nacho Vidal's winner for Osasuna in the 95th minute against Valencia. pic.twitter.com/ItRQnjbfau — FT90Extra ⚽ (@FT90Extra) August 27, 2023

However, the big story on Sunday came in the evening clash in Bilbao, with five first half goals scored at the Estadio San Mames.

Real Betis stormed into a shock 2-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes in the Basque Country including a superb first club goal for Isco.

That is stunning from Isco! 😍 What a start to this one for Real Betis 🌴 pic.twitter.com/3gKmPDcEx9 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 27, 2023

The home side responded immediately as Mikel Vesga converted two quickfire penalties to pull the game level before Gorka Guruzeta’s emphatic finish put them in front before the break.

"This is Bilbao! This is San Mames!" 🗣️ An UNBELIEVABLE first half sees Real Betis race out to a 2-0 lead and Athletic Club turn it around to lead 3-2 heading into the break 🦁 pic.twitter.com/IyxBY61zbA — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 27, 2023

Guruzeta almost made the game safe with a header after the restart but the hosts wrapped up a first home win of the 2023/24 season via Unai Gomez.

Elsewhere in the weekend clashes, Granada sealed their first league victory of the campaign, as Myrto Uzuni’s late penalty secured a 3-2 win at home to Mallorca.

There were contrasting fortunes at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as Sevilla end the weekend rock bottom of the league table after three straight losses this month.

Aleix Garcia’s second half goal maintained Girona’s impressive unbeaten start to the season as the Catalans won on the road in Andalucia to move up into second place behind leaders Real Madrid.

🎙️ "Oh, what a strike that is!" Aleix Garcia helps to restore Girona's lead with a rocket of a shot 🚀 pic.twitter.com/2avEreVKC9 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 26, 2023

El golazo de Aleix García que le ha dado los 3 puntos al Girona en el Pizjuán. 🎩🚀

pic.twitter.com/4cUB7thpXW — Pol Alonso 🎙⚽ (@Polyccio8) August 26, 2023

Kaiky Fernandes grabbed an added time equaliser for Almeria away at rivals Cadiz, in his first goal in Spanish football, as the tie finished at 1-1, with both teams having a player sent off.

Images via Getty Images