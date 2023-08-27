Almeria Athletic Club

La Liga Round Up: Comeback kings Osasuna and Athletic Club seal crucial wins

Osasuna and Athletic Club ended the weekend’s La Liga action with thrilling wins.

Both teams were forced to live on their nerves throughout with Osasuna eventually snatching an incredible 2-1 win away at Valencia via a superb bicycle kick from Nacho Vidal in the fifth minute of added time.

Vidal’s acrobatic effort was an outrageous way to score his first ever La Liga goal for the club after arriving in Pamplona back in 2018.

However, the big story on Sunday came in the evening clash in Bilbao, with five first half goals scored at the Estadio San Mames.

Real Betis stormed into a shock 2-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes in the Basque Country including a superb first club goal for Isco.

The home side responded immediately as Mikel Vesga converted two quickfire penalties to pull the game level before Gorka Guruzeta’s emphatic finish put them in front before the break.

Guruzeta almost made the game safe with a header after the restart but the hosts wrapped up a first home win of the 2023/24 season via Unai Gomez.

Elsewhere in the weekend clashes, Granada sealed their first league victory of the campaign, as Myrto Uzuni’s late penalty secured a 3-2 win at home to Mallorca.

There were contrasting fortunes at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as Sevilla end the weekend rock bottom of the league table after three straight losses this month.

Aleix Garcia’s second half goal maintained Girona’s impressive unbeaten start to the season as the Catalans won on the road in Andalucia to move up into second place behind leaders Real Madrid.

Kaiky Fernandes grabbed an added time equaliser for Almeria away at rivals Cadiz, in his first goal in Spanish football, as the tie finished at 1-1, with both teams having a player sent off.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Aleix Garcia Gorka Guruzeta Isco Kaiky Fernandes Mikel Vesga Myrto Uzuni Nacho Vidal Unai Gomez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News