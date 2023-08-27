Kieran Tierney reveals Martin Odegaard advice over Real Sociedad loan

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is ready to seize his chance after completing a season long loan move to Real Sociedad.

La Real have been linked with the Scottish international for over a month as part of their push to bring in defensive cover ahead of a Champions League return next month.

Tierney has found himself on the edge of Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates Stadium despite a serious injury to summer signing Jurrien Timber.

"𝗣𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗷𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗲𝗻 𝗹𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮́𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗼".

However, despite progress in talks, the Basque giants had looked set to miss out on Tierney, amid rumoured interest over a return to Celtic.

The chance to compete in the Champions League was a key factor in Tierney’s decision with his European game time likely to be limited at Arsenal.

The 26-year-old confirmed he spoke with Gunners skipper, and former La Real loanee Martin Odegaard before making the switch, and could make his debut at home to Granada next weekend.

“Coming here is an exciting change. The club is very good, it has been playing in Europe for several years, this one in the Champions League”, as per an interview with the club website.

“The fans are very good. Being able to play for La Real is fantastic. I will give 100% this season for the fans and the club.

“I spoke a lot with Odegaard. He told me the fans are very good, that people here welcome you very well. He told me I will love being here.”

