Fearless Lamine Yamal revels in key starting role at Barcelona

Rising Barcelona star Lamine Yamal insists he is ready to fight for a starting spot in Xavi’s plans.

The 16-year-old retained his starting place for the 4-3 La Liga win away at Villarreal and he has featured in all three of Barcelona’s matches so far this season.

Xavi is clearly ready to keep faith with the teenager in the coming weeks as a versatile and dangerous wildcard out wide for the defending Spanish champions.

His assist for Gavi’s opening goal in Castellon was his first of the campaign and his saved shot was converted by Robert Lewandowski for the winner.

Alongside hitting the woodwork twice, he posed a constant threat to the Villarreal back line, and he wants to keep playing in the first XI.

“Luckily, I’m not afraid to start matches. I try to forget about it and play football, which is what I’m good at it. My mother is scared when I start, but she’s very supportive too”, as per reports from Marca.

Yamal will be looking to keep his starting spot for Barcelona’s final game before the September international break, away at Osasuna next weekend.

Images via Getty Images