Espanyol add new left back to aid attempts for instant return to La Liga

Espanyol have completed the signing on loan of left back Ramon Ramos from Olympiacos, Marca reported this morning.

The 22 year old Brazilian came through the youth ranks at Flamengo, where he made his debut as a 16 year old. He spent last year playing for Red Bull Bragantino in his native country, where he was spotted by Olympiacos scouts.

He signed for them in January for €1.5m, and managed 11 appearances and one assist for the Greek giants before being snapped up by Los Pericos, who are desperate to return to La Liga at the first time of asking.

If they get the promotion they’re looking for and Ramos plays an important role, one would imagine that they will try to make the signing permanent next summer, using the funds gained from playing in the top flight.

Ramos travelled with the team to Miranda de Ebro for the game against Mirandes yesterday, but did not feature.