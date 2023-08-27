€30m reasons why Gabri Veiga accepted Al Ahli offer

The footballing world has been upturned by the rise of the Saudi Pro League, with veteran superstars making the move swiftly followed by players in their prime, followed by young talents like Gabri Veiga.

After a breakout campaign with Celta Vigo, the youngster had the world as his oyster, with interest from across Europe. So how did he end up choosing Al Ahli?

Marca claim to have the scoop – they say they were a few important factors. Firstly, there may not have been as much interest in Veiga by the end of the season as there was in January.

Secondly, what was crucial was the 3 year deal he got. That means he’s not locked in forever, and he can earn big and still be free to move on in his mid 20s.

Thirdly, of course, is the cash. Marca claim he will earn €30m (tax free) if he sees out his three year deal.

We understand the reaction of people like Toni Kroos, who called the move “embarrassing.” But we also fully understand why Veiga has made the move.