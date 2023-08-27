Celta aim to get stronger despite Veiga departure

The sale of Gabri Veiga to Al Ahli has caused a real stir in Spanish football. The breakout young star of last season sold to Saudi Arabian club – what does that say about La Liga’s standing in the world?

But as Marca point out today, while it’s a sad day for Celta and a blow, it also has an important benefit. The €35m they receive puts them into a strong financial position, and allows them to strengthen a squad which has hovered perilously close to relegation in recent years.

First up is striker Anastasios Douvikas, who will arrive from Utrecht. The Galicians also want a goalkeeper, with the experienced Vincent Guaita favourite to come in.

The search is also on for a midfielder with a similar profile to Veiga, although he will be a hard man to replace. His goals and his creativity were the spark that kept his team alive at times last season.