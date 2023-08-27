Carlo Ancelotti outlines Luka Modric and Toni Kroos Real Madrid plan

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has spoken to veteran duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos over their role this season.

Both players opted to continue their pattern of signing one year contract extensions at the club ahead of the new season.

Kroos indicated his intention to play on in Madrid, if he felt his level remained high, with Modric persuaded to reject interest from Saudi Arabia, to stay in Spain.

However, the summer arrival of Jude Bellingham has added another star to the Los Blancos engine room, with Kroos and Modric’s respective game time reducing.

Modric has not started a game so far this season with Kroos starting just one.

As per reports from Marca, Ancelotti has talked to his experienced stars, amid concern over them not featuring.

Ancelotti will look to utilise both players when the calendar moves into two games per week with the incoming Champions League campaign starting up next month.