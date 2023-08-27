Barcelona

Barcelona in line for another quick flip with Manchester United keen on left back

Just as they did with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Barcelona could be looking to use Chelsea to make a quick buck.

In that case, it was Barca who had picked up the striker on a free, only to sell him to the Blues 6 months later for a quick and tidy profit.

Now it’s the other way around – Chelsea cancelled Marcos Alonso’s contract in order to get him off the books, and Barca snapped up him. Now Man U are keen to buy the full back, a little less than a year after he joined.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who say that United are at panic stations at left back following the injury to Luke Shaw, and are considering a late bid for Alonso, who has a huge amount of Premier League experience from his time at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona have enjoyed Alonso’s versatility, but wouldn’t be able to turn down the easy windfall.

