Arsenal linked with interest in flawed Barcelona defender

Arsenal are considering a bid for Eric Garcia in order to strengthen their back line, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Gunners lost summer signing Jurrien Timber to a bad knee injury in the opening game of the season, and have since also loaned out Kieran Tierney to Real Sociedad.

They’re now apparently considering the talented but flawed Garcia as a short term option for the season. Girona were strongly linked with the 22 year old, but of course Arsenal’s spending power is orders of magnitude greater.

Garcia was at Man City while Mikel Arteta was manager, so the coach will know exactly the strengths and weaknesses that the defender has in his game.

Equally, Garcia didn’t have the best experience in England in his time at Man City, and the prospect of staying in Catalonia and playing with Girona might be more tempting for him from a lifestyle point of view.