Xavi criticises ‘unacceptable’ Luis Rubiales in Spain controversy

Barcelona head coach Xavi has firmly criticised RFEF president Luis Rubiales as the World Cup final controversy continues to grow.

The 45-year-old’s position is under huge pressure amid a developing row after Spain’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup triumph over England on August 20 in Sydney.

Rubiales was involved in a string of incidents after the game, as Spain lifted the trophy, including the RFEF chief kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the celebrations.

However, despite speculation that he was prepared to resign, Rubiales rallied against his critics and refused to step down from his position, with the RFEF backing him.

The federation have also confirmed plans to pursue legal action against Hermoso, based on her claims of the kiss not being consensual and being pressured to release a statement to justify Rubiales’ actions.

La Blaugrana fans have been waiting to hear from Xavi, ahead of their La Liga clash with Villarreal, and the 2010 World Cup winner was unstinting in his support of Hermoso.

“I give my unconditional support to Jenni and all the players and condemn the conduct of the RFEF president, which seems unacceptable to me”, as per reports from Marca.

“I am sad because the title is not being discussed and we only talk about his conduct, which is intolerable.”