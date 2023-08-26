Vinicius picks up worrying injury in narrow Madrid win

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. has everyone worried after picking up a thigh injury in his team’s 1-0 win over Celta Vigo last night.

Just 15 minutes into the game, the Brazilian went down holding his leg. He played on, but not long afterwards was withdraw, with Joselu taking his place.

Marca report that it’s a “light” injury, although even they admit that they can’t be sure without further medical tests.

The fact that he tried to play on is usually positive, but of course it’s not conclusive either, and sometimes that extra effort does a lot more damage.

Despite their vast riches and talent through the team, Madrid are without doubt a little light up top, and they simply can’t afford a bad injury to their attackers. If this proves to be anything more than extremely mild, it may provoke Los Blancos into seriously thinking about a new offer for the