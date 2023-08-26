Spain women’s team coaches resign in Luis Rubiales protest

RFEF president Luis Rubiales has received another blow in his attempts to remain in a job.

Rubiales has so far resisted calls to resign from his position as pressure continues to grow from all sides.

Following a controversial and unwarranted kiss on the lips of Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s win in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final, Rubiales has faced a battle.

Hermoso rejected Rubiales’ version of events that the kiss was consensual and claimed she has been pressured to support him.

The Spain squad have supported Hermoso, with a planned boycott of call ups until Rubiales steps aside, and the RFEF have responded with a threat of legal action against the players.

However, as the row rolls on, the entire Spain coaching staff at the World Cup have resigned, with the exception of head coach Jorge Vilda.

Vilda remains a supporter of Rubiales with Montse Tome, Javier Lerga and Eugenio Gonzalo Martin, alongside physio Blanca Romero Moraleda and goalkeeper coach Carlos Sanchez, quitting.