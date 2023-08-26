Spain star Lola Gallardo angered by Luis Rubiales double standards

Spain international Lola Gallardo has launched a fervent critique of RFEF president Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales is facing ever growing pressure on his position following a controversial few days in both Sydney and Madrid.

The RFEF chief has been roundly criticised for his conduct after Spain’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final win over England on August 20 after kissing striker Jenni Hermoso on the lips at Stadium Australia.

As the situation has continued to evolve, Rubiales has rejected calls to resign, despite appearing certain to leave his job.

Hermoso has released a statement indicating her position on the kiss not being consensual and claiming she has been pressured to justify Rubiales’ action publicly.

Gallardo was part of a group of 15 players who wrote to the RFEF in October to demand changes ahead of the World Cup and she subsequently opted against returning to the squad.

The Atletico Madrid goal keeper has offered her support to Hermoso and claimed Rubiales’ behaviour does not come as a surprise.

“I have never seen Rubiales kiss Sergio Ramos or Dani Carvajal on the mouth when they have won important titles”, as per an interview with Telecinco.

Contigo amiga. @Jennihermoso. Muy pronto se ha dado la razón a gente que tuvo que renunciar a sus sueños por defender unos valores. Y unas condiciones dignas y básicas. — Lola Gallardo (@Lola_Gallardo1) August 25, 2023

“It doesn’t enter his head. I think he was ‘euphoric’ for other things, not because the women are world champions.

“It’s been a difficult year for him, and now the 15 of us are seen as ‘brats’, and he and Jorge Vilda have ‘won’ against us.”