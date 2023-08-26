RFEF release late night statement defending Luis Rubiales

The situation surrounding Luis Rubiales and the Spanish FA (RFEF) is going from bad to farcical.

The organisation has released another lengthy statement in defence of their beleaguered president, including photographic evidence of the moment he kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso.

Pressure on Rubiales has built and built, with figures within and without football calling on him to be removed. He was expected to resign today, only to shockingly refuse. In the early hours of this morning, the RFEF released this statement intending to corroborate his version of events (that it was a consensual kiss) and reject Hermoso’s (that it was not, and that she was the victim of an aggression).

The truly bizarre statement breaks down the moment of the kiss, frame by frame, and tries to prove the consensuality of the action by demonstrating where Rubiales’ feet were.

It’s not clear how much stranger this case can get.