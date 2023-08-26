RFEF confirm legal action over Jenni Hermoso’s statement

The ongoing controversy surrounding RFEF president Luis Rubiales has continued with the threat of legal action.

The RFEF has responded to striker Jenni Hermoso’s powerful statement over the situation surrounding Rubiales’ actions after the 2024 FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales has been widely criticised for a string of unprofessional displays at Stadium Australia including kissing Hermoso on the lips after the final.

Hermoso has spoken out over the furore, stating the kiss was not consensual, and that she has been pressured to publicly confirm Rubiales’ actions were justified in the moment.

Despite growing pressure for Rubiales to resign, he has since opted against stepping down, as he wants to fight his case over the allegations.

The RFEF have since released a statement backing Rubiales and claiming Hermoso’s version of the story is incorrect with a lengthy response including breakdowns of the kiss image to support the notion of Hermoso initiating it.

“The RFEF and Mr President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself”, as per a RFEF statement.

“The RFEF and the President, given the seriousness of the content of the press release from the Futpro union, will initiate the corresponding legal actions.”

The RFEF have also referred to the 81 player boycott, pushing for Rubiales’ removal, as a matter to be investigated as players have an ‘obligation’ to play for Spain.