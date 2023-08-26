Manuel Pellegrini disagrees with Borja Iglesias over Luis Rubiales row

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has objected to Borja Iglesias’ statement over the developing Luis Rubiales’ resignation row.

Iglesias joined a string of Spanish male international players to offer their support to Jenni Hermoso in the last 24 hours as pressure on Rubiales grows.

Rubiales is at the centre of a storm in Madrid, after his controversial behaviour after Spain’s win in the 2023 FIFA World Cup final, including kissing Hermoso on the lips in Sydney.

The RFEF chief has rejected calls to resign from his role with Hermoso stating the kiss was not consensual and claimed there has been constant pressure applied to justify Rubiales behaviour.

Iglesias has claimed he will not accept a call up to the Spain squad until changes are made, including the removal of Rubiales, however, Pellegrini has hinted his disagreement with the forward.

Estoy triste y decepcionado. Como futbolista y como persona no me siento representado por lo que ha pasado hoy en la Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas. Me parece lamentable que sigan presionando y poniendo el foco sobre una compañera. — Borja Iglesias (@BorjaIglesias9) August 25, 2023

“I disagree with Borja. As a player you always have to be willing to defend the colours of your country regardless if a person has done something stupid or not, the two things cannot be put together”, as per quotes from Marca.

Iglesias’ last Spain cap came in the Euro 2024 qualifying loss away at Scotland in March.