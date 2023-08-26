Luis de la Fuente speaks out on Luis Rubiales controversy

Spain men’s team national coach Luis de la Fuente has offered his view on the Luis Rubiales controversy.

RFEF president Rubiales remains in place despite calls for him to step down from his role amid growing criticism.

FIFA have moved to provisionally suspend Rubiales over his conduct at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Sydney on August 20.

Rubiales was filmed kissing striker Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation an incident which the experienced star has claimed was not consensual.

Hermoso has since stated her frustration at being pressured to justify Rubiales’ actions with the squad backing her via a boycott over his retention.

The federation appear to have doubled down over the row, with the threat of legal action against Hermoso, as they look to support Rubiales.

De la Fuente was in attendance for Rubiales’ speech at Las Rozas yesterday, as he rejected pressure to leave, but he is not outwardly in support.

“The actions carried out by Luis Rubiales do not respect the minimum protocol that must be followed in acts of celebration, they are not appropriate for a person who was representing all of Spanish football”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“He has publicly recognised the inappropriateness of his behaviour.

“I want this unpleasant episode to be closed as soon as possible, for the good of Spanish football, and the competent bodies to resolve and make the pertinent decisions quickly.”