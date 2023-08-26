Kevin De Bruyne tips Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid move

Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne has dropped a major transfer hint over Kylian Mbappe.

De Bruyne was asked for his view on where Mbappe will be playing this season, and next, as part of a look toward the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

The Belgian international confirmed teammate Erling Haaland is his pick for the award after a sensational first season in Manchester for the striker.

As part of the wider point on future Ballon d’Or battles, De Bruyne believes Haaland vs Mbappe will be the key race, if the latter joins Real Madrid.

“I don’t know where Mbappe will play this season. I think it’s more difficult for Mbappe to win a Ballon d’Or at PSG. There are rumours he could go to Real Madrid, maybe that would put him first, ahead of Erling Haaland”, as per an interview with Sky Sports.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a free transfer move to Real Madrid in 2024 after rejecting a contract extension to remain at Paris Saint-Germain.

His current deal with PSG expires at the end of the 2023/24 season, and despite renewed optimism over a possible renewal in Paris, he looks determined to join Los Blancos.