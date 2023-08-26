Kepa spooks Real fans with worrying debut

Kepa Arrizabalaga was brought in on loan to cover for the injured Thibaut Courtois this season, and after a spot on the bench last week, Carlo Ancelotti named him as the starter this week.

While he ended the game with 3 points and a clean sheet, it wasn’t a night to instil confidence in Madrid fans that they’re in safe hands. After just 2 minutes, Kepa allowed a shot in from range at the near post, in a fashion that was all too familiar to fans who have watched him at Chelsea in recent years.

The Basque was bailed out by the fact that the referee called a mystery foul on him – one of the softest you’ll see, and the kind that makes every other fan in Spain rant about unfair refereeing.

He won’t get that lucky every week, and Real will need him at a much higher level if they want to achieve anything notable this season.