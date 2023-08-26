Jude Bellingham already a superstar – and still getting better

Jude Bellingham is a superstar. We knew that already – you don’t get a €100m move to Real Madrid unless you already are, but any fears it might take him a while to adjust and to find his feet have been dismissed within 3 games.

He’s scorer 4 goals in those games, all of them vital. Tonight’s late winner was not only worth 2 points, it was the goal of a leader. That’s a quite astonishing achievement for a man barely into his 20s, given how we’ve seen the pressure of playing at the Bernabeu ruin far more experienced and decorated players in the past.

Bellingham’s whole career, from his first minutes as a teenager at Birmingham, have pointed towards the heights of the very greatest. This was the moment where he was expected to slow his trajectory. Instead, he seems to be accelerating.

That’s fantastic news for Madrid – and terrible news for everyone else in La Liga.