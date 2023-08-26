Jorge Vilda finally speaks out on Luis Rubiales controversy

Spain head coach Jorge Vilda has finally chosen his moment to speak on the Luis Rubiales row.

Rubiales’ position as RFEF president looks to be increasingly untenable as pressure grows in Madrid.

The RFEF chief has become tangled in a damaging row with Vilda’s squad, and large sections of Spanish and global society, after his unprofessional antics at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales kissed striker Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation with the World Cup winner angered by his move.

She has since released a statement claiming the kiss was not consensual, despite Rubiales inference it was, and indicated she has been pressured to support him.

As criticism has continued to mount, with Vilda’s entire coaching staff resigning, the manager has now condemned Rubiales.

“I’m deeply sorry the victory of Spain’s female football team has been harmed by the inappropriate behaviour that our until now leader, Luis Rubiales, carried out and that he has recognised”, as per an official statement.

Spain coach Jorge Vilda now releases statement saying he laments the behaviour of Rubiales and that it does not reflect his values or principles. Condemns any misogynistic attitudes. Reminder players have complained about Vilda for this exact thing, and also applauded yesterday

“I condemn without palliatives any macho attitude, as being far from an advanced and developed society.

“I have transferred the content of this statement to the current interim president of the RFEF (Pedro Rocha) and to Luis Rubiales.”