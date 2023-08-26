FIFA confirm Luis Rubiales suspension

FIFA have provisionally suspended RFEF president Luis Rubiales amid a growing storm in Spanish football.

Rubiales has controversially opted not to resign from his role following the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final win over England earlier this month.

The RFEF chief was involved in a series of criticised incidents during and after the final, including a unwarranted kiss on striker Jenni Hermoso, during the trophy presentation at Stadium Australia.

Hermoso has released a statement over the incident, rejecting reports that the kiss was consensual, and indicated she has been pressurised to confirm Rubiales’ actions were justified.

The RFEF has backed Rubiales over the debacle and confirmed their intention to pursue legal action over the allegations made by Hermoso with the Spain squad prepared to boycott matches until Rubiales is removed from his job in Madrid.

FIFA have now stepped in to ‘provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level’ as part of a wide ranging investigation into the incidents and Hermoso’s points.