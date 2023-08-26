€16m defender another asset Barcelona want to shed

Barcelona are always marshalling their saleable assets as they look to continually build their way back from the brink of financial disaster, and at the moment they have one on the mind.

Clement Lenglet is a useful squad player but isn’t in Xavi’s first team plans at the moment. He’s also the right age to fetch some decent money, especially if Saudi Arabian clubs come calling.

According to Mundo Deportivo, that would be Barca’s ideal situation. They’ve put a €16m asking price on him, and so far none of the interested European teams have made that offer. The best they’ve had was a €10m bid from Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr, which they turned down.

The window remains open there for some time longer, so if no European sides reach the figures they want, Barca can gamble on Saudi sides going higher – on the other hand, the closing of other European windows only weakens their bargaining position.