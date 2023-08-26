Barcelona’s Lo Celso chase looks helpless

We’re into the final days of the summer transfer window, and Barcelona are still lacking a creative central midfielder, a profile manager Xavi has hinted that he needs on multiple occasions.

That need has only been increased by the injury to Pedri, who will be out for at least 6 weeks. Under normal circumstances one might see the Catalan giants ramp up their long standing interest in Tottenham’s Argentine midfielder Gio Lo Celso, but according to AS, that’s not happening.

Spurs don’t want to sell, and while the Barcelona of old could have forced the issue by putting serious money on the table, that Barca is long gone. The piece says that Lo Celso has been all but discarded as a target because of the financial realities that restrict Barcelona these days.

They may be back in the future, but for now shoestring Barca lives on, without Lo Celso, and perhaps without any player to fill that gap.