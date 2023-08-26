Barcelona set for another windfall as €130m flop closes in on Qatar move

Philippe Coutinho is coming ever closer to a move away from Europe. The attacking midfielder is out of favour at Aston Villa, and is close to an agreement with Al Duhail in Qatar.

Fabrizio Romano says that the midfielder has an agreement over personal terms with the club, and Villa are deep in negotiations over a transfer fee. Coutinho is currently injured, but that isn’t expected to disrupt the deal too heavily.

Philippe Coutinho has now reached an agreement with Qatari side Al Duhail on personal terms; but still no final green light from Aston Villa 🇶🇦🇧🇷 #AVFC Negotiations continue but from Qatar serious intention to proceed and make it happen. pic.twitter.com/LJL3fJisM1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2023

When Barcelona sold him to Villa they agreed a 50% sell on clause, meaning that this latest move will bring them a significant windfall.

For a club that has spent the last few years desperately searching for financial levels and ways to raise money, this is a huge boost.

It’s not clear how much Coutinho will go for – and it will be pennies compared to the €130m Barcelona bought him for – but every little helps when you’re trying to squeeze every last drop from your budget.