Barcelona set €30m price tag on emerging winger – and hope it will keep interest away

At some point in the last few years, in the depths of their financial nightmare, Barcelona became a selling club. They still hoover up the best talents around, but not, when push comes to shove, they know they have to sell at the right price.

It’s a strange inversion of what used to be the natural order of things, but until they’re on an even keel financially that’s just how it will be.

The case of Ez Abde is a perfect example. He’s worked his way into the club’s plans, and is set for an important season of playing regularly.

But both Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in the 21 year old. Xavi has said he wants to keep him, and a report in Mundo Deportivo says the club will do everything they can to make their manager’s wishes reality. But there’s only so much they can do.

All Barcelona can do is set their asking price high – €30m according to this report. That should ward off interest, but we all know that if a team comes in and does offer that, the Blaugrana will have little choice but to accept.