Barcelona confirm Marcos Alonso registration with La Liga

Barcelona have confirmed Marcos Alonso has been registered to compete in La Liga this season.

The veteran Spanish international has been caught in a contractual stand off between Barcelona and La Liga this summer after opting to extend his contract in Catalonia until 2024.

However, due to Barcelona’s ongoing financial balancing act, La Liga are monitoring both contract and player registrations closely to ensure fiscal rules are maintained.

Despite not managing to offload selected players in recent days, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s contract extension has freed up salary funds, to allow Alonso to be ratified ahead of this weekend’s league clash with Villarreal, as he retains the No.17 shirt.

Ter Stegen’s reduced wages have facilitated the move as Barcelona look to complete one more deal before the transfer window closes.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo remains their primary target, if a loan move can be agreed, within the parameters set out by La Liga in the coming days.