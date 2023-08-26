Atletico loan out young talent to gain La Liga minutes – and goals

Atletico Madrid are close to sending Samu Omorodion on loan to Alaves.

The forward was a goal machine in Granada’s B team, making his debut for their first team earlier this month. He scored in that game – against Atletico – and Diego Simeone was clearly impressed, because just day later the 19 year old signed for the team from the capital.

Still a raw talent, “Samu” needs game time, and both he and Atletico will be hope he gets it at Alaves. The Basque side are likely set for another tough season battling relegation, and they will be hoping that the forward can bring his same eye for goal from the Granada to Vitoria with him.

He could yet prove a vital player for them, and they can provide a vital platform for his development.

Marca report he’s on his way to complete the deal, which should be done some time later today.